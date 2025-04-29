Bad News for Spartans as Big Ten Rival Improves
The Michigan State Spartans were kings of the Big Ten this past season but may have a run for their money for this upcoming season as one particular conference rival is bolstering their roster. Cal transfer guard Andrej Stojakovic announced on social media on Monday that he has committed to Illinois.
After a stunning sophomore season, the Fighting Illini look to become a top contender in the Big Ten once again, something they have struggled to do since winning the regular season title in 2022. Stojakovic is a game-changing player for this team and will pose issues for the Spartans next year.
Stojakovic is heading to his third school in as many years after beginning his career with the Stanford Cardinal, with whom he averaged just 7.8 points and 3.4 rebounds. In his sophomore season with Cal, he posted a career year, averaging 17.9 points on 43% with 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.
Stojakovic is of Greek descent and the son of 16-year NBA veteran and former first-round pick, Peja Stojakovic. His father won an NBA title with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011, his final season in the league. His son is now carrying on the legacy as a top collegiate talent and potential draft prospect.
The Illini continue to add players with international pedigree, bringing Stojakovic onto a team that already has Lithuanian star guard Kasparas Jakucionis and Croatian sophomore center Tomislav Ivisic. Illini coach Brad Underwood has a plan for this team, and they are improving a ton.
The Spartans completed the season sweep over Illinois this past season, taking down the No. 19 Illini, 80-78 in late January. Game two featured a dominant 14-point win for Michigan State, leading to their 17th conference title in program history. Underwood is seeking upper-echelon status such as that.
Despite the Illini improving with Stojakovic, a player who could do damage to the Spartans next year, head coach Tom Izzo and this Michigan State staff have done an equally incredible job of recruiting. They have added stud transfers in Kaleb Glenn and Trey Fort, two season-altering players.
Stojakovic will be an expected starter next to Jakucionis and Ivisic for next season, making them an even more dynamic team. It will be interesting to see how the Spartans and their latest additions stack up against the Illini's.
