MSU’s Defense Remains Solid Amidst Down Stretch
The Michigan State Spartans are enduring the worst stretch of basketball this season, as they are winners of just one game of their last four. While the offense has gone back and forth this season, one thing that has remained consistent has been the defense.
MSU is ranked third in the Big Ten in average points allowed. Holding their opponents to an average of just 67.6 points per game, the Spartans have thrived defensively, even during their skid.
Junior forward Jaxon Kohler has been one of the best rebounders in the Big Ten this season as he continues to excel in the starting lineup. As the Spartans gear up to take on the Illinois Fighting Illinis, Kohler ranks seventh in the Big Ten in terms of rebounds, averaging 7.8 per game.
Another factor on defense that has helped MSU this season has been the program's ability to block the basketball. The program sits in first place in the Big Ten statistics in average blocks per game, with five. Sophomore forward Xavier Booker and Kohler sit atop of the list for the Spartans as they both lead the way in the blocking department.
It will be crucial for the Spartans to bring their defensive A-game against Illinois. Regardless of the Fighting Illinis' record, the program has been able to knock off a handful of Big Ten teams this season, most recently knocking off the UCLA Bruins by a score of 83-78.
The Spartans are coming off of another loss, though, one that, again, can be attributed to the lack of offense. A team that has averaged 79.3 points this season has averaged 66.5 points on offense over the last four games. On the other hand, MSU's defense has held opponents to an average of 69.5 points over the four-game stretch.
While the team, as a whole, hasn't been playing the same type of basketball it was on the 13-game win streak, there still remains a lot of talent that Coach Tom Izzo can utilize. MSU will need to knock off Illinois if it doesn't want to fall too far out of the race for first place in the Big Ten standings.
