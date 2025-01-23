Does MSU Need a 'Go-To' Scorer?
The Michigan State Spartans will take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, looking to extend their winning streak to 12.
Tom Izzo’s team is coming off arguably its best victory of the season, narrowly defeating a talented Illinois Fighting Illini team at home.
MSU defeated the Illini by spreading the ball around offensively and digging in deep on defense. The Spartans’ offensive identity has always been passing the ball and scoring off assists.
It has long been debated whether or not Izzo’s team needs a "go-to" scorer in close games, someone to take over scoring the basketball down the stretch.
Year after year, Izzo proves people wrong who argue that he does.
But after many years of not making deep tournament runs, could the philosophy change?
MSU has ridden the hot hand in its victories. Most nights, Jaden Akins is the top scorer; other nights, it could be someone like Frankie Fidler or Tre Holloman.
Even in the years the Spartans had Cassius Winston and Denzel Valentine, they spread the ball around the perimeter to find open shooters. Winston and Valentine were dominant scorers but were not afraid to defer a shot to someone else.
Akins is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 13.9 points per game. However, the senior is not a ball-dominant player who will look to take a shot every time down the floor in a close game.
Akins also has not shot it well enough to be relied upon from beyond the arc. He is connecting on just 29.9 percent of his three-pointers. If he wants to be this team’s go-to scorer, Akins has to have more efficient shooting nights.
Fidler is in a similar position. He has notably struggled from three-point range, and teams are leaving him wide-open behind the line. Defenses look to stop him from getting to the line, as he is savvy at drawing fouls.
Fidler’s shot creation and ability to get to the free-throw line could make him a go-to scorer. He could especially be the answer if he can see a few more threes go into the basket.
MSU has always shared the wealth on offense. Could that change with a few candidates to become go-to scorers?
We may see if it does in March.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.