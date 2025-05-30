Spartan Teammates Link Up for Offseason Work?
Just a few months after the Michigan State Spartans were eliminated in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, it seems that a pair of close-knit teammates joined forces once again for some offseason work on Thursday. One is heading into their senior year with MSU, and the other is hoping to be drafted.
Based on a social media post, it would seem senior forward Jaxon Kohler and graduate guard Jaden Akins linked up in American Fork, Utah, to get some shots up in Kohler's hometown. Akins posted on his Instagram story a picture that showed what seemed to be an indoor basketball court with a Spartan logo that was very likely in Kohler's house.
The X (Twitter) account, "Michigan State Country," reposted the story on X.
Kohler is preparing for his fourth and final season with the Spartans, coming off a promising junior season as one of the better post players in the Big Ten. He averaged 7.8 points on 51.9% shooting with 7.5 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per game. He started 34 of 37 games last season.
For Akins, he recently signed with Priority Sports, a full-service sports agency that specializes in representing athletes in basketball and football. He is seeking to be drafted this summer, but with very minimal draft stock, it is not the most likely scenario for the longtime Spartan.
Akins was a phenomenal Spartan, helping them to a deep run in the NCAA Tournament last season as well as a Big Ten title, the first of his career. There is a chance that he continues his basketball career overseas if he is unable to be drafted or survive as an undrafted free agent.
It is good to see a pair of former Spartans getting together to improve each other's games in the offseason. It continues to prove that the bonds of teammates in East Lansing are stronger than most programs, with Akins, a Farmington Hills native, making his way out West for some hard work.
Kohler will enjoy his offseason and return to campus in a few months to seek a national championship and back-to-back Big Ten titles. Akins is continuing his growth as a pro and will hopefully land on an NBA roster, G League affiliate, or potential overseas club to kickstart his career.
