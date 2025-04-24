Is MSU's Jaden Akins an NBA Player?
Jaden Akins just wrapped up an impressive career with the Michigan State Spartans.
The Farmington Hills native averaged 9.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in four years in East Lansing. He stepped up in his senior season, leading the Spartans to an Elite Eight appearance in his final NCAA Tournament.
Akins improved under Tom Izzo during his four years, developing his offensive game and becoming one of the best defenders in the Big Ten. Now, Akins will try to play basketball at the next level.
No formal announcement has been made yet, but Akins should test the NBA Draft waters. Does he have what it takes to be an NBA player?
Let’s break down Akins’ skill set and see what he must improve on to make it to the highest level.
To start, Akins would make his money in the NBA as a guard defender. He is very athletic and can move his feet quickly, covering a lot of ground defensively.
Akins often guarded the opposing team’s best backcourt player, limiting their effectiveness. The NBA is a whole new game with more talented athletes, but Akins should still have a chance to succeed on the defensive end.
Akins is a good rebounding guard. He is 6-foot-4 and weighs 180 pounds and his athleticism allows him to crash the glass and grab rebounds, especially on the offensive end.
There is a spot for a guard who is not afraid to do the dirty work on both ends of the floor, and Akins is one of those guards.
One of Akins’ swing skills is his shooting. Whether or not he is an effective shooter at the next level will define whether he survives in the NBA.
Akins did not shoot it well last season, but his percentages before 2024 were efficient. He has good mechanics, and he should work with a shooting coach to improve his consistency from beyond the arc.
Akins is not a self-creator offensively, as his handle is below average. He must tighten up his dribbling if he wants to impact the game in the NBA.
Akins is not high on many draft boards, so it is not likely that he will be drafted as of now. He could catch on with a summer league team and try to secure a roster spot that way.
