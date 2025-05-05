Does MSU's Akins Have Path to the NBA?
The Michigan State Spartans basketball squad had a faithful player in guard Jaden Akins. Not only did he remain with the program through his entire collegiate career, but he also continued to show progress over the years.
Akins' love for the game of basketball is clear, as he has been seen wearing his emotions on his sleeve, especially after the Spartans' elimination in the NCAA Tournament. While Akins was a strong basketball player for MSU, does he have a path to the NBA?
While there might not be a direct path, there could be a path for Akins to follow should he want to live out his dream of playing professional basketball. Akins was the Spartans' veteran leader on the squad this past season and put up numbers that were respectable.
Last year, Akins averaged 12.8 points per game in 37 games played. He was able to score an overall total of 474 points, blowing his previous high of 363 set a year before out of the water. His presence was always felt on the court, but sometimes consistency was his enemy.
There were games through the former Spartans' career that would halt the momentum of the team, and some where Akins was the brightest star shining on the court. That aspect of his game may largely be the reason that Akins wasn't invited to attend the NBA Combine.
Of those invited, freshman Jase Richardson was the only Spartan to crack the list. While Richardson showed success in a short amount of time, while commanding the basketball when the Spartans needed it most, Akins could have been an option to land on that list if he had been consistent.
After missing out on the Draft Combine invite, Akins' path to the NBA will likely be as an undrafted free agent. While that isn't the result any young player likes to see, sometimes that is just the reality.
Akins is a talented player with moldable traits, but compared to the talent that the NCAA produces nowadays, it has become more difficult to get drafted into the league. Should Akins get an opportunity, however, expect him to take advantage of it.
