Like Father, Like Son for MSU's Richardson in NBA
Former Michigan State guard Jase Richardson, the No. 25 overall selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, became a member of the Orlando Magic on Wednesday evening.
It was a little bit later than he wanted to go, but Richardson landed in a good situation with a team he can win with immediately.
His role with the team is unknown as of now, but it’s hard to think he won’t contribute to winning basketball in his rookie season.
Richardson went from a relative unknown to arguably the best player on an Elite Eight team, propelling him to one-and-done status. His rise was unexpected.
But maybe it shouldn’t have been.
Richardson is the son of former MSU great and longtime NBA guard Jason Richardson. His father did not pressure him to end up in East Lansing, but Jase decided it was where he wanted to be, just like his father.
While Jase’s team did not win a national championship like Jason’s, the younger Richardson led MSU on a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, which helped his NBA draft stock.
Jason went No. 5 overall in the 2001 NBA Draft, and Jase went 20 spots lower, 24 years later. While it was not his first stop, Jason also spent time with the Magic.
Jason was in Orlando for two seasons, averaging nearly 13 points per game and shooting almost 38 percent from 3-point range. This was near the tail-end of his career, so Orlando did not get the best version of Jason Richardson.
Magic fans will certainly hope they get a better version of Jase, and it’s hard to imagine that will not happen. He can shoot it well, does not get sped up, and rarely turns the ball over.
The Magic are getting a competitive guard who will play hard on both ends of the floor, just like a certain guard who used to play for them.
Jason has instilled the right mindset into Jase, and it is now up to him to compete every day at the professional level for a team that can make some noise in the Eastern Conference.
Magic fans were excited to land Jase, and he is likely excited to follow in his dad’s footsteps again.
