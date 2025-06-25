Is an Extension Coming for Former Spartans JJJ?
There have been some trade rumors surrounding former Michigan State Spartan standout forward Jaren Jackson Jr. as he enters his final year of a four-year, $104.7 million deal with the Memphis Grizzlies. One recent report reveals that Jackson may be extended rather than traded.
NBA insider Marc Stein reported on the Grizzlies favoring a contract extension with Jackson after a recent trade has shaken up Memphis' roster for next season.
Back on June 15, the Grizzlies traded five-year NBA veteran Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in exchange for shooting guard Kentavius Caldwell-Pope, guard Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks, and one first-round pick swap.
With the Grizzlies adding multiple productive pieces along with multiple first-rounders, it seems that they want to keep Jackson with the organization and push for a run at an NBA championship. Possessing two-time All-Star Ja Morant and Jackson is what they need to build around.
Julie Stumbaugh of Bleacher Report wrote about Stein's reporting:
"NBA insider Marc Stein wrote on Saturday that the Grizzlies are 'focused on preserving as much financial flexibility as possible" in order to extend Jackson and retain (Santi) Aldama," Stumbaugh wrote. "Jackson is signed for one more season at $23.4 million, but Stein indicated the Grizzlies could renegotiate his deal as part of an extension."
Keeping Jackson should seem like a no-brainer. He is 25 years old, just breaking into his prime, and is coming off another All-Defensive season while averaging his second highest point total at 22.2 points per game. This is a player to build around, hence the $100-plus million deal he signed in 2022.
If Memphis wants to keep Jackson, they will need to make some financial room for the extension they would give him. Jackson had also been theorized as a perfect trade piece for the Detroit Pistons and other organization that would put Memphis in a much worse spot than if they kept him.
According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Memphis "has spent the past several months clearing salary cap space" for a Jackson extension.
$14 million in cap space to be exact. That would allow Jackson to earn a 40% raise in his first year of salary on the new deal, granted by the NBA's veteran contract extension rules.
It seems that Jackson will continue to be a Grizzly for the foreseeable future if the organization can clear the space for him to be extended. Otherwise, the former Spartan will find a new home elsewhere, being traded at the height of his career.
