REPORT: MSU's Richardson Still a Lottery Pick in Recent Mock
The Michigan State Spartans' men's basketball program is bound to look different going into next season. With seniors moving on, the transfer portal claiming former Spartans and their freshman sensation having declared for the NBA Draft, the program is simply not going to be the same next season.
Following a strong campaign that saw MSU fight its way into the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight, the Spartans will have to hit the drawing board. One starter that head coach Tom Izzo will need to replace is guard Jase Richardson, the aforementioned freshman who declared for the NBA Draft.
Richardson's freshman year with the Spartans elevated him to new heights. As soon as he was trusted with a starting role, Richardson never let his team down. Elevating himself to one of the best shooters the program saw in the 2024-25 season, he has been highly viewed as a player who could have a lengthy professional career in the future.
Like most mock drafts, Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor's latest mock has Richardson getting his name called in the first round, a lottery spot at that. Getting selected in the first round is no joke, and seeing what Richardson was able to accomplish down the line, his strengths will outweigh his weaknesses.
O'Connor has the MSU product landing with the Chicago Bulls with the 12th overall pick, adding extra depth to a team that looks to bounce back next season following a down campaign.
"The Bulls are trending up this season behind the ascent of Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis and Coby White," O'Connor wrote. "Adding another guard could make some sense, especially someone like Richardson who could thrive in two-man game actions with Giddey and Buzelis, while complementing White in the backcourt.
"The Michigan State freshman is a skilled combo guard with a lethal midrange game and a poised pick-and-roll feel, looking like he downloaded the experience of his NBA veteran father, Jason Richardson. Jase didn’t inherit his father’s height or dunk contest athleticism though, so his smaller stature could cap his upside. But he has an "it factor" about him that could blossom in Chicago."
