Michael Jordan Shares Special Message for Bulls Great Derrick Rose Ahead of Jersey Retirement

Very few players in Bulls history have had their numbers retired in the rafters of Chicago’s United Center.

There are, of course, Nos. 23 and 33 for the legendary Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen—arguably the greatest duo in NBA history, who delivered six NBA titles to the Windy City in the 1990s. Jerry Sloan and Bob Love, two Bulls greats from the 1960s and ‘70s, have also received the honor, with their Nos. 4 and 10 taken out of circulation.

On Saturday night, Derrick Rose’s No. 1 will become Chicago’s fifth retired jersey. In honor of the 2011 NBA MVP ahead of the ceremony at United Center, the Bulls released a video featuring several Chicago greats and other vaunted figures from around basketball, including his former coach Tom Thibodeau, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Russell Westbrook, Candace Parker, Kevin Love, Steph Curry and Scottie Pippen.

And the greatest Bull of all, Michael Jordan, appears to deliver a message of congratulations to Rose.

Derrick’s family, beloved teammates, and fellow NBA legends sent these messages 🥹 pic.twitter.com/P3zbRFWL32 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 24, 2026

“Derrick, congratulations on the retirement of your jersey,” Jordan said. “I’m very happy for you. You had an unbelievable career. You really represented the city of Chicago, the Chicago Bulls, your family and yourself very, very well. So I’m very proud of you and very happy for your special night.

“Looking forward to coming to the United Center and seeing your jersey hanging up there with my jersey. Congratulations and enjoy your night.”

Michael Jordan has a message for D-Rose 🐐 pic.twitter.com/l1K2hz7Y4C — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 24, 2026

Rose’s career opened with a bang. The No. 1 pick in the 2008 NBA draft, Rose won the league MVP award three years later, becoming the youngest player to win the award in NBA history at 22 years and seven months old.

Injuries would go on to define the rest of his pro basketball career; Rose averaged just 41.5 games per season over the next four years for the Bulls and would bounce around to the Knicks, Cavaliers, Timberwolves, Pistons and Grizzlies, last playing in the 2023–24 season. He would never play more than 66 games in a season after missing just six total games through his first three years with Chicago.

Rose’s health issues present one of basketball’s great recent “what-ifs,” given how explosive he was in his early 20s. Even so, there are few more incredible honors than Rose having his jersey raised up to hang alongside Jordan’s for the rest of time.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated