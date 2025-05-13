REPORT: Where MSU's Jase Richardson Lands in Post-Lottery Mock
The NBA Draft Lottery concluded on Monday, and now, all eyes turn to next month's draft.
Jase Richardson, of course, will be representing Michigan State, but after being projected as a lottery pick for months, it's anyone's guess where he will end up.
ESPN's Jeremy Woo still has Richardson going in the top 14, specifically to the Atlanta Hawks at No. 13.
Here is his scouting report on the Spartan one-and-done:
"Richardson broke through as a surprise one-and-done at Michigan State, earning a major role and impressing with his poise and versatility in the backcourt. There has been some dissonance for evaluators between his strong analytic profile and the eye test, with terrific all-around productivity but average physical tools and some questions as to whether he can handle full-time point guard duties in the long run.
"Richardson has plenty of fans among the league's executives, but his range might be a little wider than that of some of the other players projected in this part of the draft."
Atlanta has missed out on the NBA playoffs the past two seasons now and hasn't advanced past the first round since making the Eastern Conference Finals since 2021.
Here's why Woo sees Richardson as a good fit for the Hawks:
"The Hawks made encouraging strides this season, with the additions of Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher injecting youth and depth into their starting five. Atlanta changed leadership in the offseason and is still searching for a president of basketball operations, but it should be looking to cultivate depth through the draft much the same.
"Richardson's feel and versatility at either guard spot would give the Hawks a useful connective option to mix in alongside their young roster."
Richardson still has the option of returning to Michigan State, a scenario that Spartan fans would be beyond excited for. A potential return would immediately elevate the Spartans as a top 10 team going into next season and put them in a great position to repeat as Big Ten champions, make it back to the Elite Eight and potentially go even further.
The deadline for early-entry prospects to withdraw from NBA Draft consideration is June 15. The draft will be held on June 25 and 26.
