Why Jase Richardson Should Return to MSU in 2025
Michigan State guard Jase Richardson enjoyed a breakout freshman season during the 2024-25 campaign.
Richardson was arguably the Spartans’ best player on their run to the Elite Eight, putting together an impressive NBA profile. He was so good last season that he put himself on NBA Draft radars.
He declared for the 2025 NBA Draft last month, and by all indications, he appears set on staying in the draft and becoming a lottery pick.
But would Tom Izzo try to convince Richardson to stay in East Lansing and build on an impressive freshman year?
Let’s make the case for why Richardson should forego the NBA and spend one more year as a Spartan.
To start, Richardson, like all NBA prospects, has elements of his game he must improve on. He relies on his left hand a little too much, so scouts may want to see him use the entire court before they consider him an NBA player.
Richardson is also undersized for his likely position at the next level as a two-guard.
That may not change, as he will not grow four more inches with another year at MSU, but he could have another campaign similar to his freshman season, which would indicate that his size won’t be a problem in the NBA.
Richardson’s father, Jason, won a national championship with the Spartans in 2000. Is there any part of Jase that wants to match his father’s legacy in East Lansing?
If there is, we could see a different level of his game during his sophomore season, which would greatly improve MSU’s roster as they grapple with his likely departure.
Richardson would cement himself as a top-10 draft pick in the 2026 draft if he returns to the Spartans and carries them to a national title.
He has been projected as a lottery pick as of now, but another year refining his skills and smoothing out his rough edges could benefit him in the long run.
Richardson will likely stay in the draft and be drafted highly by an NBA franchise that needs a scoring punch off the bench.
But nothing is set in stone.
You can follow along with all our Spartan athletics coverage when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.