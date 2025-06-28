MSU's Freshly Drafted Richardson Speaks After Being Drafted by Magic
Former Michigan State guard Jase Richardson was selected by the Orlando Magic with the No. 25 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night. Richardson had a chance to speak with the media after being drafted, giving his thoughts on what it means to play in Orlando.
"I mean, it was a surreal feeling, being at home, having all my family, friends, close ones to me, it was really special," Richardson said. "So just having my name called and going to a team that my dad (Jason) used to play for himself, it's a blessing."
Jase is now the second Richardson to don the blue and white pinstripes in central Florida as his father and fellow former Spartan, Jason, played 109 games with Orlando (2010-11 to 2011-12). He spoke on what it meant to be drafted by the same organization his father once played for.
"It was super special," Richardson said. "I've never seen my dad get emotional like that, it was kind of awkward for me at first. But, you know, just having that moment with him and joining the NBA brotherhood that he was once a part of, it was so special."
Richardson was asked about what his pre-draft process was like and the experience that he had with the Magic. The former Spartan worked out with several organizations but felt strongly that Orlando was going to be a good fit.
"When I got there for my workout, I kind of felt like it was a really good spot for me," Richardson said. "I really enjoyed my workout there and just the facilities, and all the people that I met. So, I really, in my mind, thought it was a really great fit."
Orlando is building a rising roster in the Eastern Conference with elite players such as Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. They battled the Boston Celtics well in the first round of the NBA playoffs this past season despite losing the series, 4-1.
There are not many better places for Richardson to have gone than a young team that is on the incline, seeking to become a consistently competitive team at the top of the East for years to come. Richardson spoke on how he plans to impact this team as a rookie.
"I think it's a really great group of guys," he said. "I mean, all the guys you named are really high-caliber players, and I feel like I can add just play-making and shooting to that, so anything the team needs me to do or those guys need me to do, I'll do it."
