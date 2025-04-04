REPORT: Spartans' Richardson Projected to Land With Western Conference Contender
Michigan State guard Jase Richardson is drawing buzz in many NBA mock drafts.
Recently, he was projected as a lottery pick by Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports in his latest mock.
He has yet to decide whether to stay in East Lansing for his sophomore campaign or declare for the 2025 NBA Draft.
However, Richardson’s rise from the bench to the Spartans’ primary scoring option throughout his freshman season has made him rise in draft rankings.
O'Connor projected Richardson to be selected with the No. 12 overall pick to the Houston Rockets.
“The Michigan State freshman is a skilled combo guard with a lethal midrange game and a poised pick-and-roll feel, looking like he downloaded the experience of his NBA veteran father, Jason Richardson," O'Connor wrote. "Jase didn’t inherit his father’s height or dunk contest athleticism though, so his smaller stature could cap his upside. But he has an "it" factor about him and could blossom in Houston."
The Rockets would be quite an interesting fit for Richardson, as their front office is building an intriguing young core.
Houston guard Amen Thompson has quickly developed into a rising star for the Rockets. Thompson was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and his elite athleticism and perimeter defense have vaulted him into conversations as one of the most valuable young talents in the league.
Even with Richardson's success at the college level, the freshman guard is still young and viewed by many as more of a project, as he still needs to put on weight to compete with NBA defenders. However, Rockets have proven that they are willing to wait for prospects to develop.
This season, Houston selected Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard with the No. 3 pick. Sheppard, who is an undersized guard, has split time between the NBA and the G-League.
Due to the Rockets’ depth at the guard position, with starters Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet, Sheppard has been limited to 11 minutes per game.
The Rockets are currently the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference at 50-27 and clinched their first playoff appearance since 2020 on Wednesday.
Richardson has the potential to be the first Michigan State prospect to be a lottery pick since former Spartans forward Jaren Jackson Jr. was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
You can follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan NationWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and don't forget to become a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as wellWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.