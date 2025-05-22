REPORT: Spartans' Richardson Compared to Longtime NBA Journeyman
Michigan State's projected first-round draft pick, Jase Richardson, has been recently compared to one longtime NBA veteran as his NBA Draft Combine measurables were released last week.
ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony compared Richardson to 14-year NBA veteran point guard Patrick Beverley in terms of size and stature. The measurables for both guys were nearly identical coming out of their respective colleges, entering the draft.
Beverley was a two-year player for Arkansas before being selected 42nd overall in the second round of the 2009 NBA Draft. Richardson is currently projected to be a first-round selection after just one year with the Spartans.
Richardson is a quarter of an inch taller than Beverley was and just one pound lighter at 178 pounds. The two of an eerily similar wingspan, with Richardson being at 6-6 and Beverley 6-6.5. Richardson also has a half-inch advantage in terms of standings reach at 8-2.5.
Givony is making the comparison more so from the physical attributes rather than the style of play. Both guys are elite defenders, with Richardson focusing a bit more on scoring the basketball than defending it, just because of how elite he can be shooting the ball.
Beverley was a guy who averaged 10 or more points in just two of his 14 NBA seasons, a stat that Richardson could potentially reach on an annual basis. Neither player is or was physically dominant in comparison to the rest of the league, but they use their strengths to impact the game in their own way.
In terms of production on the court, Richardson may have a higher ceiling, even though Beverley was a two-time All-Defensive second team selection ('14, '20) and a first team defensive honoree in 2017. Richardson will need to use his defensive prowess to keep himself on the floor even with a strong shot.
In this era of professional basketball, defense has taken a bit of a back seat while the three-point shot and the value of shooting the basketball have skyrocketed.
Beverley entered the league during a different era that featured more defense and a lot more inside post presence and production on offense. Richardson was a 41.2% 3-point shooter for the Spartans last year and should be able to translate that quality seamlessly.
