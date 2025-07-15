Former MSU Star Jase Richardson Speaks After Another Strong Outing
Former Michigan State guard Jase Richardson once again showed out for the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League on Sunday night, albeit in an 89-86 loss. to the Toronto Raptors.
Richardson, who was selected with the 25th overall pick in last month's NBA Draft, scored 19 points while shooting 5-10 from the field on Sunday. He also added four assists and two rebounds.
Through two Summer League games so far, Richardson has combined for 33 points.
The former Spartan star spoke to the media following Sunday's loss.
Below is a partial transcript:
Q: "What did you see there down the stretch that gave Toronto the edge?
Richardson: "I think their physicality. I think they came out, they were more physical than us, and they just kind of outworked us at the end. But overall, it was a super competitive game, super physical game, and that's something we live for."
Q: What changed for you in the second half that allowed for you to get going offensively?
Richardson: "Just getting downhill. Driving, finishing through contact. I think that was one of the biggest things in the first half. I was trying to shy away from it a little bit, so just going into the second half, staying aggressive, keeping my mindset and trying to get to the basket."
Q: How dangerous are you when you do get downhill like that?
Richardson: "I think very dangerous. I think I can do a lot of things in that. I can score for myself, I can get my teammates involved, and I feel like just a lot of different ways I can get a bucket for the team."
Q: Do you notice anything different about the way you played in this game compared to the last one?
Richardson: "Definitely; just my pace. Not trying to get rushed when guys like Jamal Shead, who's a top defender in the league, and he's pressuring you. So just taking my time, slowing down and just seeing what I'm seeing."
Q: Is pressuring ball-handlers off the floor something you feel you can really excel at in the NBA?
Richardson: "Definitely. I think I can improve at it. But I think that's one of the biggest things I kind of do as a smaller guard in the NBA. You got to stand out so much. So, just picking up, pressuring the ball, getting up 94 feet and guarding them."
Stay up to date with all of our Michigan State basketball content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Make sure to follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.