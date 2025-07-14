Magic GM on Where Orlando Saw Value in MSU's Richardson
Former Michigan State star guard Jase Richardson was an NBA prospect who many of those within Spartan Nation believe should have gone higher in last month's draft.
Ultimately, Richardson fell to pick No. 25, landing with the Orlando Magic. After being projected as a lottery pick for months, his stock took a hit when his size became a factor, measuring in at 6 1/2 feet at the NBA Combine.
But Orlando overlooked that, and it could end up feeling very grateful it did.
Richardson is already showing that he belongs at the NBA level, albeit in the NBA Summer League so far, but nonetheless, he's thriving. In his first two games, the rookie has totaled 33 points, including a 19-point outing on Sunday night.
During that contest between the Magic and Toronto Raptors, Orlando general manager Anthony Parker joined the ESPN broadcasters to answer some questions. He discussed Richardson, revealing what it was that the Magic saw in him and why they took him with the 25th overall pick.
"We wanted to add IQ, ball-handling, shooting -- check, check, check with him (Richardson)," Parker said. "He goes to Michigan State and plays in a program before a coach where, if you don't defend, you don't play.
"So, he has some gritty toughness, and you look at him and you think he's smaller, but you look how big his hands, how long his arms are. I think that's what people have to understand. And so, you look at standing reach and then some of the other measurements, but he's shown pretty early on that he's able to withstand some of those things, and we're excited about what we've seen from him so far."
It's clear the Magic saw exactly what makes Richardson special. And he's only continuing to highlight those traits through his Summer League play so far.
Richardson played one season at Michigan State, where he helped lead the Spartans back to prominence with a Big Ten title and run to the Elite Eight.
He would be named a third-team All-Big Ten and All-Big Ten Freshmen Team honoree in his lone season with the Spartans.
