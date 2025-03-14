WATCH: Jase Richardson Gives Health Status After Win Over Oregon
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Jase Richardson showed out again in Michigan State's second meeting against Oregon in Friday's Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.
The freshman guard led all Spartans in scoring with 17, but a late-game injury to the head would pose concerns for Michigan State's hottest player right now.
Richardson had suffered a head injury against Memphis in the Maui Invitational earlier this season and would be out for the Spartans' upset win over North Carolina.
According to the young Spartan, though, he feels "great."
"I'm fine," he said. "Just a little neck soreness, just got hit. I feel completely fine."
You can watch below:
Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement from his postgame press conference:
Izzo: "I'm proud of our guys. These guys did a lot, a senior and a sophomore that have to do a lot. I thought the team in general, we were so good defensively, again, first half, but the turnovers cost us. That team shot 56%, and I thought we did a hell of a job in the first half. In the second half, we just came out and turned it over five times and gave them some layups, and there were turnovers for touchdowns. I think when Mariucci was here, he thought it was a football game. I felt like after we settled down, we really did a hell of a job. Then the last thing that hurt us is something that hasn't hurt us all year, and that is, we missed a lot of free throws, and that's uncharacteristic of us. In general, Jeremy [Fears Jr.] did a hell of a job on. The Shelstad kid -- the [Jackson] Shelstad kid is really good. Jase [Richardson] did a hell of a job on [TJ] Bamba. These kids are really good players. We had over half our team trying to guard him. All in all, defense wins, and our defense was really good, but our offense wasn't bad today."
