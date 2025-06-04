Spartans' Jase Richardson Finds Himself Back in Lottery Conversation
As the NBA Finals tip off on Thursday, two things become certain: We’ll soon know who the league’s best team is, and the NBA Draft is just around the corner.
With that, the mock drafts have continued ramping up. Analysts everywhere are flooding your social media feeds with projections, potential fits, and player stock trends. One of the more polarizing names in this year’s class is former Michigan State guard Jase Richardson.
Richardson’s draft range has been difficult to pin down. Some of that uncertainty stems from his NBA Combine measurements, which came in slightly below his listed size at Michigan State. But for those who watched the Spartans make a run to the Elite Eight, Richardson’s impact was undeniable.
The son of former NBA high-flyer Jason Richardson, Jase originally wavered on whether to return to East Lansing. Ultimately, he kept his name in the draft, and that decision might be paying off. After floating outside the lottery in several mocks, Richardson recently made a surge back into that sweet spot all draftees look for.
CBS Sports' Kyle Boone now has him going No. 13 overall to the Atlanta Hawks.
Atlanta Hawks On SI writer Kahlil McCuller praised the fit between Richardson and Atlanta:
“One of the few things the Atlanta Hawks were missing this year was consistent shooting and scoring outside of Trae Young or Jalen Johnson, and potential draft pick Jase Richardson brings that to the table for them.”
Richardson profiles as a smaller shooting guard, but he made his presence felt all season long. He led Michigan State in perimeter shooting at a 41% clip from 3 and played a crucial role in the Spartans’ March Madness run.
While his shooting is what grabs attention, it’s Richardson’s defense that has some scouts most intrigued. Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports broke down the two-way upside Richardson offers:
“Richardson is a tenacious defender who competes hard on the ball and has active hands to disrupt opponent ball-handlers. And he stays locked in off the ball. He’ll fight through screens, block layups, and jump passing lanes. He plays with a fearlessness that tends to lead to winning plays.”
One of the biggest red flags for Atlanta was its inability to defend as a team. The Hawks saw tremendous defense from Dyson Daniels, who they acquired last offseason in a trade for Dejounte Murray, but there were hardly any other defenders who came close to Daniels.
A defensive duo between Richardson and Daniels would potentially cause nightmares to opposing teams.
Of course, concerns about size will follow him to the next level. He'll be tasked with defending taller, longer wings on a nightly basis in a league that grows more athletic every year.
Still, Richardson has proven he belongs. He’s a skilled, hard-nosed competitor with a smooth jumper, defensive motor, and high basketball IQ. Whether or not he ends up in the lottery, his ability to impact both ends of the court makes him one of the more intriguing guards in the 2025 NBA Draft class.
With just a few weeks left before draft night, Richardson's draft stock is trending in the right direction. And if the Hawks or another team in the mid-lottery range takes a chance on him, they might just find themselves with a gem.
