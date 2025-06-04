If Spartans' Starting PG Improves Shooting, Major X Factor
Michigan State Spartans redshirt sophomore point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. controlled the offense last season as the floor general and was a pivotal piece to their Big Ten title and run to the Elite Eight. The potential goes even further for Fears if he is able to improve his offensive production.
There is no denying Fears was an essential piece as the point guard and was the right man for the job. The Achilles heel that hindered his full potential was the lack of strong shooting, both from the field and free-throw line. If he improves both, Fears is the top X factor for this team in 2025-26.
Fears averaged 7.2 points on 39.7% shooting last season with a team-high 5.4 assists. He seemingly found the right guy at the right time every single game and racked up 20 games of six or more assists. Adding an improved shooting percentage to his game will make him draft-worthy.
Fears' free-throw shooting was not awful at 73% on 3.9 attempts per contest, but as the starting point guard, this team needs him closer to 80%. Starting all 36 games he played in last season, Fears was a foul machine and got to the line a ton last year. He must do the same this year but make more.
There will be a few more scoring options surrounding Fears compared to last year's team, as Michigan State struggled heavily to shoot the ball all season. There is a chance that, with how well Fears facilitates and handles the basketball, he is very close to being a draft candidate with a better shot.
If head coach Tom Izzo can get Fears to be a guy shooting closer to 40% from the field and averaging nearly double digits with five or six assists per game, he is going to be regarded as one of the best point guards in the country.
National championship teams usually run their team through their point guard play, and the Spartans are no different. They need Fears to continue his distribution success while improving his shooting to a level that lives above the rest of the nation. This is a national title team if the shooting improves.
Don't forget to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and give us your thoughts WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.