REPORT: Richardson Mocked to Magic, Could Join Forces With Fellow Spartan
Jase Richardson put college basketball on notice when he broke out in the second half of Michigan State's 2024-25 campaign and became one of the top freshmen in the nation.
Since his rise, Richardson has continuously been mocked as a lottery pick in this summer's NBA Draft.
CBS Sports' Adam Finkelstein has Richardson just outside of lottery territory in his latest mock draft, projecting the Spartan product to go to the Orlando Magic at pick No. 16.
"Richardson is a southpaw combo-guard who combined efficiency with versatility this year," Finkelstein wrote. "He played both on and off the ball and proved he was a shot-maker at multiple levels, not to mention a sneaky good finisher for someone still building up his body.
"He's not expected to measure in at the 6-foot-3 that Michigan State listed him at, but could still solidify Orlando's backcourt depth and perimeter spacing."
The Magic were recently bested in five games by the NBA's defending champions, the Boston Celtics, in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
It was the second straight year Orlando had been bounced from the opening round.
Barring a transaction, if Richardson were to be selected by Orlando, he would join fellow Spartan Gary Harris, who donned the green and white well before Richardson's time.
Harris himself shined as a freshman at Michigan State, ultimately being named the Big Ten Rookie of the Year and Big Ten All-Freshman honoree. He chose to stay another year at Michigan State and would turn in one of the best seasons in the program's recent history, being named to the Wooden Award National Ballot, an All-Big Ten First Team honoree and a Big Ten All-Defense selection.
Harris was selected by the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft before being traded to the Denver Nuggets. He spent six-plus seasons in Denver, where he made 325 starts in 387 games, averaging 12.0 points per game.
Harris would be traded to the Magic in March of 2021 and has been in Orlando for four-plus seasons. His numbers have steadily dropped in recent years, and his time in the NBA could be nearing an end.
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft is set for June 25.
