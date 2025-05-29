Who Will Replace Richardson's Production for MSU?
Jase Richardson had an excellent freshman season for the Michigan State Spartans.
He burst onto the scene and played so well that he became a 2025 NBA Draft prospect and will likely be selected in the first round.
No one expected Richardson to play himself into one-and-done status, but he looks poised to be an NBA player once October rolls around.
The deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA Draft and maintain college eligibility was May 28, and there was no announcement from Richardson that he would return to East Lansing.
That means that the door is officially closed on a return to the Spartans, so Tom Izzo must now find a replacement for all of Richardson’s scoring production.
But where could that come from? Let’s evaluate the top options on the roster that could replace what the Spartans are losing.
The most obvious choice is Samford transfer guard Trey Fort, a transfer who played against MSU early in the season.
Fort did not play particularly well against the Spartans in that early November game, scoring only four points and hitting 1 of 8 shots from the field. However, Izzo saw enough to believe Fort fits the MSU basketball philosophy.
Fort scored 36 points against Wofford, an NCAA tournament team, in mid-February. He connected on four three-point attempts as the Bulldogs won the game.
There is a lot to like about what Fort brings to MSU as the expected starting two-guard. He can put the ball on the floor and get to the basket, creating his own shot, and he shoots it well from beyond the arc on high volume.
Sophomore Kur Teng is another player who could take a major leap in his second season. Many expected Teng to do what Richardson did last season.
Teng rarely saw minutes in important moments, but fans saw glimpses of what he is capable of when his role inevitably increases. Like Richardson, Teng is a composed player who can score the ball from anywhere on the floor.
Teng likely won’t start next season, but fans will see much more of him in his sophomore year. If he takes a major leap, he could be one of the team’s top scorers.
MSU fans will miss Richardson and his next-level plays on both ends of the floor, but there are options on this Spartans roster who can replace his production.
They may not replicate that production, but they can certainly alleviate the loss.
