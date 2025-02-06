Former Michigan State Star Clarifies Michael Jordan Diss
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been on one heck of a run recently, and he doesn't appear to be showing any signs of slowing down.
In the month of January, Bridges averaged 21.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game on 45.6/32.9/84.0 shooting splits, and he is off to an equally torrid start in February.
But not only is the former Michigan State Spartans star dominating on the court, but he is making considerable noise off of it, as well.
During a recent appearance on a stream with YouTuber N3on, Bridges released a rap song that featured a diss aimed at Michael Jordan, who owned the Hornets when the team drafted Bridges.
More specifically, Bridges' song had a line that said, "first of all, Kobe over Mike."
However, the former No. 12 overall pick has clarified the situation, saying that it wasn't actually him who rapped that bar, but actually Skilla, who was featured on the track.
So Bridges didn't rap the line himself, but he still allowed the lyric on his song, which is definitely interesting considering that the 26-year-old played for Jordan.
Bridges signed a three-year, $75 million contract extension with Charlotte over the summer, and the deal seems to be paying off for the Hornets thus far.
While the Michigan State product got off to a rough start this season and battled through some injury issues early on, he has rebounded very well.
On the year overall, Bridges is averaging 19.6 points, 7.8 boards and 3.8 assists over 32.1 minutes per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the floor, 29.5 percent from three-point range and 87.1 percent from the free-throw line.
Obviously, Bridges' perimeter shooting could use some work, but he was never an automatic long-range shooter, owning a lifetime average of 34.1 percent from deep.
But the Flint, Mi. native provides a whole lot of value due to his ability to consistently get his own shot and his defensive versatility.
Bridges has been rapping for a while and has dropped a pair of albums, most recently releasing one in 2021. He also delivered an EP in 2022.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.