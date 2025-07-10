Bad Look for MSU if Next Richardson Commits to Michigan
The Richardson family has continued to produce elite talent with every generation, and 2026 five-star small forward Jaxon Richardson is no different. He recently narrowed down his commitment decision to the final 10 teams, but the Michigan State Spartans did not make the cut. In fact, they haven't even offered him.
Michigan State's bitter rival, Michigan, did make the cut. The Wolverines are a heavy favorite to land the five-star prospect and would be the only one in the Richardson family to not go to MSU to play basketball. It would be utterly embarrassing for the Spartans if Richardson were to choose the Wolverines.
The 10 schools in contention for the brother of recent first-round pick Jase Richardson and son of Spartan great Jason Richardson include Alabama, Michigan, Louisville, USC, Miami, Creighton, Ole Miss, Cincinnati, Villanova and Seton Hall. He revealed his top schools on Instagram on Tuesday.
The fact that there is a chance that the Spartans will lose a legacy player to a rival school that is quickly building a powerhouse is a direct reflection of how MSU can recruit compared to the Wolverines, no matter the sport.
Michigan just gained the commitment of 2026 7-3 center Marcus Moller, showing that it is on or above the Spartans' recruiting level. It is also a more superior transfer portal program, capturing the No. 1 transfer portal player this offseason in senior forward Yaxel Lendeborg.
It is hard to come up with a solution for how MSU is able to recruit better talent and get on the next level that can rival the Wolverines. Even with a perennial powerhouse of a basketball program, MSU struggles to match.
Richardson should be making his commitment in the coming days or weeks. If fans have to watch Jason Richardson sport a Maize and Blue quarter zip while his five-star son is dropping double-doubles on the Spartans, things are not going to go over well in East Lansing.
Richardson plays at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami (FL), the same school Jase Richardson finished his high school career at.
