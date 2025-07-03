Former NBA Champ Sees Promising 2025-26 Season for Jackson, Grizzlies
Former Michigan State forward Jaren Jackson Jr. made some serious money on Monday afternoon, signing a five-year, $240-million max extension to stay with the Memphis Grizzlies through the 2030 season. One fellow Indiana native and former NBA guard thinks this was the right move.
Jeff Teague recently gave his thoughts on Jackson's max extension on his podcast, "Club 520 Podcast" with Brandon Hendricks and DJ Wells. Teague expressed confidence that Jackson can lead Memphis to a breakout season and deep into the playoffs.
Teague hails from Indianapolis, while Jackson grew up in Carmel, Indiana, and the two are familiar with each other from playing locally over the years. Teague said that if two-time All-Star point guard Ja Morant and Jackson are injury-free, Memphis will be a tough team in the Western Conference.
"They get a healthy Ja and a healthy JJ Jackson, that's a cool recipe to start," Teague said. "I'm not going to say they can't be tops in the West because they was the three (No. 3 seed). Before Ja and them got hurt, they was a top-three seed in the West. ... Obviously, they know how to win, they can get there."
The Grizzlies had back-to-back 50-win seasons from 2021-'23 and were one of the top teams in their conference. Since that point, Morant has been plagued with consistent injuries that have only allowed him to play just 59 games over the last two years. Having Morant and Jackson both healthy is so key.
Despite taking the max deal with $48 million per year over the next five, Memphis is certainly going to need to add another piece or two if they want to reach the Finals. The Grizzlies also fired their head coach, Taylor Jenkins, at the end of last season. They recently hired Tuomas Iisalo, a first-year head coach.
For the money that has been invested in Jackson, his output needs to match the dollar amount that was awarded. Staying healthy and continuing to be an All-Defensive player, while averaging 18-22 points per game, lives up to the contract and puts Memphis in a position to win next year.
Stay up to date with everything MSU basketball when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.