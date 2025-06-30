SI

Grizzlies to Re-Sign Big Man Santi Aldama to Three-Year Contract

Keeping the 24-year-old restricted free agent was one of the team's top offseason priorities.

Memphis Grizzlies big man Santi Aldama is staying with the franchise.
The Memphis Grizzlies are re-signing restricted free agent big man Santi Aldama to a three-year, $52.5 million contract to keep the 24-year-old with the franchise, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Aldama played in 65 games last season, including 16 starts, scoring 12.5 points and adding 6.4 rebounds on 48.3% shooting from the floor overall and 36.8% shooting from three.

News of Aldama's deal came shortly after word broke that Memphis had agreed to terms with star Jaren Jackson Jr. on a five-year, $240 max extension.

It's been a busy offseason for the Grizzlies, who dealt starter Desmond Bane to Orlando to kick things off ahead of free agency. After moving on from Bane, keeping Aldama and Jackson Jr. alongside Ja Morant was top priority, and Memphis has secured some key goals for the offseason with free agency beginning.

