WATCH: MSU G Jeremy Fears Jr. Reflects on Iowa Game, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. hadn't been putting much of a dent in the scoring column in the two games prior to the Spartans' matchup with Iowa on Thursday.
But the floor general came through in what was Michigan State's final road game of the regular season, as Fears finished with a career-high 14 points. He also recorded two steals.
Fears was crucial to the Spartans' come-from-behind win, one that allowed them to clinch the conference title outright.
The second-year Spartan addressed the media on Friday, reflecting on the win and more.
You can watch some of his availability below:
Below is Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement of his postgame press conference that followed the Spartans' 91-84 win over Iowa on Thursday:
Izzo: “This team outplayed us 75% of that game. Did a hell of a job. And I came in here about six, five years ago with a guy named Miles Bridges, who was a hell of a player. But I lost three centers that year, and we were a very average team. And I think how they competed tonight and what they did, I just want to take my hat off to them. To [Payton] Sandfort, he’s had a hell of a career. It was an honor and a privilege to have him in this league. And Franny [Fran McCafferey] better keep grinding it because the guy can coach. We did a poor job the first half. I didn't think my team was ready to play. We kind of reverted back, and it hasn't happened much this year. But in my humble opinion, we tried to change our identity, and all of a sudden we're going to be pretty boys and shoot 16 3s in a half and this, that the other thing, we didn't guard anybody. They were killing us in every way, shape and form. And did we wear them down a little bit? Maybe. We’ve done that to a lot of people. Did we just check a little better? Maybe. But we got outplayed a majority of that [game], and yet, I do give my team credit for having some character on the road to come back when it didn't seem like it was our night, and for that, I'm greatly appreciative. So, it was a tough win. Final score was not indicative of the game, and boy, they [Iowa] a hell of a job making some shots and back-cutting and moving. I mean, that’s the toughest offense to cover, that I’ve covered all year when we played Kansas and [North] Carolina and Memphis and all the Big Ten schools. Tough.”
