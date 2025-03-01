WATCH: Michigan State G Jeremy Fears Jr. Reflects on Maryland Game, Looks Ahead
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- No. 8 Michigan State is riding a four-game win streak at its most critical point of the season, most recently taking down No. 16 Maryland with a half-court buzzer-beater from junior guard Tre Holloman.
Multiple Spartans made their presence felt in the scoring column, including redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr., who made a crucial 3-pointer late to put Michigan State up 7 before Maryland battled back to tie it and -- nearly -- force overtime.
Fears and the Spartans are now focused on the next test ahead, another ranked matchup against No. 11 Wisconsin, which is also in the hunt for the Big Ten title.
Fears addressed the media on Friday. You can watch some of his availability below:
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo also spoke to the media on Friday. Below is a partial transcript from his availability:
Q: What's new? Anything happen the last couple of days?
Izzo: "[Laughter]. No, we had a couple of days of practice. This was good for us. Again, having what seems like an extra day but a normal day, makes it a little bit better for us. At this time of year."
Q: How do you keep guys focused on the here and now:
Izzo: "Yeah, like I told my guys early, once we beat Maryland, I mean, we don't have to hope for anybody to win, we don't have to hope for anybody to lose. Don't worry about what anybody else does. Go earn everything yourself. The ball's in our court, they know that, and if we take care of our business, that's what I told them. So, it's one game at a time. Because you all know Wisconsin's played as good as anybody. They get beat by Maryland when they were 17 up, and everybody says well. They're playing good, they're a good team. And because we got them at home doesn't mean anything; they've beaten us here more than a couple of times."
Q: Are you impressed with what Greg Gard has done, given the two players he lost?
Izzo: "Sometimes addition by subtraction, remember that. In some cases. And I am impressed by that. I think he should win Coach of the Year what he did. Him and Chris Collins are two guys that I think have done an unbelievable job as far as everything. Dusty's [May] in there. Those guys are all -- what they've done from what that last year brought. So, yeah, I have been impressed with what he's done with his team. He's changed who he is a little bit and who they are. They don't run the swing as much, but they run a thing called "chin" that's similar, it's continuity. But he's got some very good players, he's got some experience, he's got some age and he's got a couple guys that really came on. [John] Blackwell's one of them and really making himself one hell of a player."
