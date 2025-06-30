Spartans' Fears Tosses First Pitch for Hometown Team
Michigan State redshirt sophomore point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. had the pleasure of throwing out the honorary first pitch before the Chicago White Sox's Friday night contest against the San Francisco Giants. He was sadly not the good luck charm as Chicago lost, 3-1.
Fears is a native of Joliet, Illinois, roughly 40 miles from downtown Chicago. He was awarded the opportunity to throw out the first pitch due to him partnering with the Major League Baseball club this offseason, part of a 13-member NIL group called CHISOX athletes.
This is the fourth season that the White Sox have managed this NIL deal with hometown athletes and the first season that Fears has been a part of it. The Spartans' floor general makes a point to stay close to his roots and continue to be involved in his community.
Fears was photographed next to White Sox catcher Edgar Quero.
Nick Shultz of On3 provided more context as to what the NIL deal entails and how Fears will be directly impacted as the year progresses. He officially signed on back in late April.
"Through the program, athlete partners will receive branding opportunities across White Sox platforms, a professional photoshoot at a Chicagoland venue and custom gear," Schultz wrote. "First-year CHISOX Athletes will also get to throw out the first pitch before a game and watch in a suite at Rate Field."
Fears is coming off his first full season as a Spartan, averaging 7.2 points on 39.7% shooting with a team-high 5.4 assists. He is going to be tasked with the starting point guard position once again this year, seeking to lead Michigan State to a second-straight Big Ten title.
Other than returning home to throw out first pitches on the Southside, Fears is participating in this year's Moneyball Pro-Am league, a summer collegiate basketball league that features all of the Spartans' top stars. They play on Tuesday and Thursday nights all the way through July 31.
There will be future opportunities through the White Sox's NIL deal that will give Fears opportunities to continue drawing attention towards his name, image, and likeness as well as boosting his funds as a collegiate athlete.
