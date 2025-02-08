REPORT: Michigan State Early Bracketology Update
The No. 9 Michigan State Spartans (18-4, 9-2) have hit a minor rough patch for the first time this season, falling in back-to-back games during their brief West Coast road trip. Despite the struggles, ESPN's March Madness bracket projections still have the Spartans in prime position.
On Friday morning, ESPN's college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi released another 68-team projection for the upcoming NCAA March Madness Tournament. The Spartans were given a projected No. 4 seed in the South Region, facing the projected Sun Belt champion, No. 13 Arkansas State.
Despite the recent losses, Lunardi still trusts that this team is better than they have. played lately. A prior 13-game win streak and current 9-2 conference record are strong points for why the Spartans deserve a four-seed or better. More work must be done to enhance their position in the tournament.
If Michigan State were to play in the South Region in its projected spot, it would head to Providence, Rhode Island for the opening two rounds before traveling to Atlanta, Georgia for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.
One major change from the last time we analyzed Lunardi's projections is that the Spartans are no longer his pick for Big Ten tournament champions. He has the Purdue Boilermakers as a two-seed and the presumed winners of the conference tournament playing out of the Midwest Region.
Outside of the Red Wolves being their immediate opponent, potential battles could be had with No. 1 seed Auburn, No. 3 Marquette, No. 5 Memphis and No. 6 Michigan. There are several teams in their predicted region that the Spartans would have prior experience against this season.
Obviously, much could change, and the Spartans' projected first opponent may not even make the field if they do not win their conference tournament. If Tom Izzo's group is able to finish the final nine games of the regular season strong, it has a chance at an even stronger seeding come March.
The Spartans will be back in action on Saturday afternoon, looking to snap their two-game losing streak and continue to bolster their resume for the big dance in March. They will battle the Oregon Ducks (16-5, 5-7) with tip-off set for 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on FOX.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.