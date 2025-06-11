What New Suns Coach, MSU Alum Ott, Gained From Izzo
The Phoenix Suns, owned by Michigan State alum Mat Ishbia, introduced fellow Spartan alum Jordan Ott as their new head coach on Tuesday.
Ott has worked his way all the way up from starting his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Michigan State to now being an NBA head coach, one for a historic franchise, at that.
Despite his, Ishbia's and Suns general manager Brian Gregory's connections to Michigan State, Ott was adamant that he "earned the right to be" where he is when he spoke at his introductory press conference on Tuesday.
Of course, he was still willing to acknowledge his Spartan heritage, when he recognized coach Tom Izzo when listing what he's gained from each of the coaches he worked under.
"His (Izzo's) ability to relate to players and spend time with players, build relationships, that is real. I'm sure it's real even today," Ott said in a media scrum on Tuesday. "The amount of time he spends with players, even at his stature and his success."
Ott was a graduate assistant for Izzo for two years before becoming a video coordinator. He held that role from 2008 to 2013 and was part of back-to-back Final Four appearances, a national championship game appearance, three Big Ten regular season titles and a Big Ten Tournament title.
Much of that success can be credited to Michigan State legend Draymond Green, who, of course, went on to become a four-time NBA champion and NBA Defensive Player of the Year.
Green has known Ott since even before he played a minute at Michigan State, and the Spartan legend recently revealed on his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis," that Ott played a crucial role in his draft process.
"(Ott) actually trained me for the NBA Draft," Green said. " ... Man, to watch somebody come from a video coordinator at Michigan State, G.A., to becoming a head coach in the NBA, so special. So, I'm happy as hell for Jordan Ott, Mat Ishbia, Brian Gregory, all Spartans. Paul Rivers, Spartan. Happy as hell for them.
"So, congratulations, Jordan. Shout out to Jordan. I think Phoenix got a great one."
Ott had previously worked in the NBA for 12 years and was most recently an assistant under this year's NBA Coach of the Year, Kenny Atkinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Keep up with the latest on your favorite Spartan alums when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
You can also find us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.