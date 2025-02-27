MSU Proved Against Maryland That Defense Wins Games
The Michigan State Spartans took home a victory after a closely contested contest against Big Ten rivals, the Maryland Terrapins. While the offensive woes continue for MSU other than freshman Jase Richardson, the Spartans proved that defense indeed does win games.
After Wednesday's game, the Terrapins now have a new lowest point total on the season handed to them by MSU. The 58-55 victory was Marylands lowest scored game on the season, and looking at the Big Ten standings now, MSU might have gotten one over the Terrapins.
On the back of 45 total rebounds, 32 being defensive, six blocks and three steals, the Spartans were able to find a way to bring home a victory while only scoring 58 points. The victory feels good at the end of the day, but you can easily predict that Coach Tom Izzo will have a few words with his team behind closed doors.
Defense has not been off-color this season for MSU. On the season, compared to the rest of the Big Ten conference, the Spartans hold the second best defense behind only the UCLA Bruins. On the season, MSU has averagely held their opponents to 67.2 points a game.
In fact, the Spartans are not unfamiliar with being highly ranked across the Big Ten in terms of defense. MSU holds the second rank in average rebounds per game with 39.6, second rank in average blocks per game with 4.7, and second in points differentials with +11.7, a statistic that Maryland holds above the Spartans.
If there should be any concern going forward following the performance, it could be surrounded around junior forward Jaxon Kohler. Kohler has seen his offensive numbers dip over the last three games, but if one thing is for certain, he will give you all he has on defense.
Over the last three games, Kohler has recorded 16 rebounds, eight of which came against the Terrapins. Kohler has consistently ranked in the top 10 among Big Ten players when it comes to average rebounds per game; Kohler holds the eighth rank and averages 7.6 rebounds per game.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan NationWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as wellWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE