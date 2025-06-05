Spartan Alum, Ishbia Brother, Reaches Agreement With White Sox Ownership
The Ishbia brothers, Mat and Justin, have had quite a two-day period.
The Michigan State alums are both owners, each in different capacities, of professional sports teams, and both represent Michigan State as two of its wealthiest alums.
Mat Ishbia, owner of the Phoenix Suns, made headlines on Wednesday when news broke that he would be hiring fellow Spartan Jordan Ott as the Sun's next head coach.
On Thursday, Justin Ishbia was inserted into the spotlight himself, as the Chicago White Sox announced that he and majority owner Jerry Reinsdorf reached a deal that could see Justin Ishbia assume majority ownership of the club as soon as 2029.
At that point, Reinsdorf, who has owned the team since 1981, will have the option to give controlling interest to Justin Ishbia until the end of the 2034 season. If he doesn't in that timeframe, Justin Ishbia will assume ownership after the 2034 season, should he choose to.
Per the club's press release, "There is no assurance that any such future transaction will occur, and in no event will such a transaction take place before 2029."
“Having the incredible opportunity to own the Chicago White Sox and be part of Major League Baseball for nearly 50," Reinsdorf said, per the release. “I have always expressed my intent to operate the White Sox as long as I am able and remain committed to returning this franchise to the level of on-field success we all expect and desire.”
Justin Ishbia, who was a founding partner of Shore Capital Partners, is currently a minority owner of the White Sox and is in partnership with his brother, serving as a part majority owner in the Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, also primarily owned by Mat Ishbia.
Justin Ishbia is also a minority owner of the MLS' Nashville SC.
Mat Ishbia, of course, played basketball at Michigan State and was part of the 2000 national championship team. Justin Ishbia is also a graduate of Michigan State, having earned a degree in accounting before earning his Juris Doctorate from Vanderbilt.
He and his wife, Kristen, donated $10 million to Michigan State's athletic department back in September.
