Can MSU Overcome Michigan's Hostile Environment?
The biggest game of the year for the Michigan State Spartans comes on Friday as they take on their in-state rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, in Ann Arbor.
The two programs will battle for the top spot in the Big Ten standings. While MSU just took down two of the tougher teams in the conference, can it overcome the hostile road environment that is Crisler Arena?
In the history against the Wolverines, MSU has lost more games away from its home court than it has won against Michigan.
This season, MSU holds a 5-2 conference road record, but this game in question has the chance to tear the roof down, given the history of these two programs going head to head. Plus, the Spartans won the recent matchup against the Wolverines, so revenge will surely be on the minds of those Michigan players who were on last year's squad.
Given the success of the Spartans this season against other Big Ten teams, one would think that this is just another game for MSU on the road. The loud environment will be deafening, and the Wolverine fans will gladly let MSU know what they think of their school and the program.
If MSU wishes to walk out of Ann Arbor with its hand raised in victory, the Spartans will need Jase Richardson and Jaden Akins to continue to lead the way. Richardson has been so productive that Coach Tom Izzo had no choice but to put him in the starting lineup following his career game against Oregon.
Akins has been the backbone for the Spartans this season, leading the way in average points and coming up clutch in high-leverage situations. Assuming this game could be closely contested, Akins might need to step forward to hit a shot to hush the crowd in the late stages of the game.
This game will also not be the last matchup between these two programs this season, as they will clash again in the final game of the regular season. If the Spartans can walk into hostile territory, hush the crowd and bring the fight, the Big Ten could very well be theirs.
