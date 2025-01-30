REPORT: Bucks Would Acquire Former Spartans Star in Big NBA Trade Proposal
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges could be one of the most intriguing names available ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
Would the Hornets trade Bridges? That's debatable, as they just signed him to a three-year, $75 -million contract last summer.
But on the other hand, that contract could make Bridges very movable, so Charlotte may be able to secure a rather impressive return for the former Michigan State star.
Bobby Marks of ESPN has concocted a rather interesting trade proposal involving Bridges, where the Hornets would send the 26-year-old to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Khris Middleton and a 2031 top-five protected first-round draft pick.
"Trading Bridges for a 2031 first-rounder continues Charlotte's trend of obtaining future draft capital," Marks wrote. "Middleton's $34 million salary next season adds $9 million to the Hornets' payroll. With $27 million in non-guaranteed contracts ([Josh] Okogie, Cody Martin and Vasilije Micic), Charlotte is well below the luxury tax, however."
Bridges has been on quite a tear lately, as the Michigan State product is averaging 20.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game on 46.8/37.9/85.0 shooting splits in January.
On the season as a whole, the forward is registering 18.9 points, 7.3 boards and 3.7 assists over 31.7 minutes a night while shooting 43.8 percent from the floor, 31.1 percent from three-point range and 87.7 percent from the free-throw line.
While Bridges is certainly not the most efficient scorer in the world, he provides significant value based on his ability to consistently create his own shot and to defend multiple positions.
The Bucks could definitely afford to add another piece alongside of Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Middleton is clearly declining. Swapping him out for Bridges could potentially do wonders for Milwaukee's chase in the Eastern Conference.
Meanwhile, the Hornets landing a first-round pick in exchange for Bridges would definitely be ideal.
Bridges spent two years at Michigan State between 2016-17 and 2017-18, posting 17 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while making 47 percent of his shots and 37.5 percent of his triples.
The Flint, Michigan native was then selected by Los Angeles Clippers with the 12th overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft but was immediately traded to the Hornets.
