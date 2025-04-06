Former Spartan Remaining Consistent in Breakout NBA Season
The Charlotte Hornets haven't had much to celebrate this season as they hold only 19 wins on the NBA season. However, one reason to smile for Hornets fans has been the production that former Michigan State Spartan forward Miles Bridges is bringing to the table.
Bridges has been the most consistent piece for the Hornets this season, averaging just over 20 points a game. Even with the record heavily against the MSU product, he continues to go out and give it his all for his team, regardless of their overall record.
In Bridges' latest outing, a game in which Charlotte lost to the Sacramento Kings, the former Spartan was able to score 22 points, earning two rebounds and playing on the court for close to 30 minutes. That type of performance has been Bridges 411 all season long.
Not only has Bridges been consistent this season, but he remains one of the more steady players in the NBA since debuting in 2018. The former first rounder has only grown since his days as a Spartan, as he has the chance to set a new career high in average points scored this season if he stays healthy.
Believe it or not, the MSU product doesn't lead the Hornets in that category, as he ranks behind both Lonzo Ball and Brandon Miller. Outside of those three players, Charlotte has had issues getting their offense game going in the right direction.
The franchise was only able to win two games in the month of March, and in those two victories, Bridges averaged 20.5 points scored, 10 rebounds, six rebounds all in 34 minutes of average time on the court. In those performances, Bridges has truly been the teams' iron man.
As the NBA inches closer to the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, the Hornets should look to give Bridges the ball more to help lead the team to victory. After all, he is the team leader in average rebounds per game (7.8) and blocks (0.7).
Whether it is on the defensive side of the ball or the offensive side, the former Spartan has been one of the better players on the team and arguably a Top 60 player in the NBA.
