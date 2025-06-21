Spartan Pairings Revealed for This Year's Moneyball Pro-Am
We're less than a week away from this summer's Moneyball Pro-Am at Holt High School, an annual summer session that Michigan State hoopers participate in with others from around the state.
This year's session will be the 20th anniversary and will be one you won't want to miss.
On Friday, Moneyball Sportswear revealed the rosters:
Redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. will play with senior center Carson Cooper on Team Tri-Star Trust. The two, of course, have been Michigan State teammates for two seasons and were instrumental to the Spartans' success last season.
Both will likely be starters next season.
Sophomore guard Kur Teng will be teaming up with transfer senior guard Denham Wojcik, son of Michigan State associate head coach Doug Wojcik, on Team SPS. Teng was a four-star prospect out of high school but didn't see a whole lot of action in his first year with the Spartans.
He will be expected to have a more significant role next season.
Redshirt sophomore guard Divine Ugochukwu will be playing with senior forward Jaxon Kohler on Team Faygo.
Ugochukwu will likely serve as a backup to Fears next season. Kohler will be returning from a breakout season and will be called upon to be one of the prominent contributors once again next season.
Senior guard Nick Sanders, son of NFL legend Barry Sanders, will be the lone Spartan on Team Case.
Sanders was recently put on full scholarship.
Junior forward Coen Carr and freshman guard Cam Ward will be together on Team Motorcars (Motorcarsonline.com).
Carr has the potential to be the Spartans' best player next season. Ward, meanwhile, comes in as a four-star and could have an important role as a reserve in his first season.
Transfer senior guard Tre Fort and freshman forward Jordan Scott will be the Spartans featured on Team Snipes.
Fort will likely be Michigan State's starting shooting guard next season, while Scott, like Ward, was a four-star prospect. With transfer junior Kaleb Glenn now being out for next season, Scott could be called upon to have a larger role than anticipated.
This year's Moneyball Pro-Am will begin Tuesday at Holt High School. Games will be played Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 31, with the first week of July being an off week. Games on July 8 and 10 will be at Eastern High School, with the rest all being at Holt.
Each day will feature three games, set for 6, 7 and 8 p.m.
Keep up with all our coverage of Michigan State basketball when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.