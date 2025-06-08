Which Spartans are Most Likely to be Drafted in 2026?
The 2025 NBA Draft is less than a month away, but it is never too early to look ahead to the 2026 draft class and the potential Michigan State Spartans that may be included in that. There are a few potential candidates from next year's roster that have a chance to be drafted in 2026.
Former Spartan guard Jase Richardson gradually emerged as a lottery pick in this year's draft with an unbelievable second half of the season. Looking at this year's roster, who are the top players with the best chance to be selected in the 2026 NBA Draft?
Coen Carr
Carr has one of, if not the highest, ceiling of any player on this team to be drafted. He has freakishly athletic talent with his high-flying dunks, elevation, and speed down the court. He has become an elite rebounder, a great transition playmaker and a heavily improved shooter.
If Carr is able to take that very next step into being an elite scorer off the dribble, catch and shoot, and the lob, there is no telling how high he will be drafted. There will certainly be an NBA organization that takes a chance on him if he performs well this coming season.
Jeremy Fears Jr.
Fears' older brother, Jeremiah, is currently being mocked as a Top 10 pick in this year's draft alongside Richardson, and his brother is looking to reach the same status. The Spartans' floor general has a lot of hype heading into his third season with the program.
The team leader in assists last year (5.4) took over as the point guard of this group last year and will assume the same role this season. His one achilles heel was the ability to score at a consistent clip which is what is holding him back from being drafted.
Standing 6-2, 190 pounds, Fears is certainly a bit undersized for the NBA, but if he is able to improve his shot and still distribute the ball like he did last year, there is no reason why a team would not use a late second-round pick on him. Tough to say if he could ever become a lottery pick.
Trey Fort
One of the newest Spartans may be heading into a life-changing season that propels him to an NBA contract. The senior guard is transferring from Samford, where he balled out, averaging 14.6 points on 44.8% shooting with 4.0 rebounds.
Fort is exceptional in transition, with strong accuracy from 3-point range at 41.7% last season. If he is able to take the Big Ten by storm and be a dominant outside shooter with elite, three-level scoring ability, then he will certainly be mocked into the 2026 draft.
