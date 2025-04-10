REPORT: MSU's Richardson Lands in Lottery in More Mock Drafts
Michigan State guard Jase Richardson was not an NBA prospect until he burst onto the scene for the Spartans midway through the season.
After his 29-point outing in a comeback victory over Oregon in February, chatter began as the NBA world took notice of Richardson’s calm demeanor and mistake-free brand of basketball.
On Tuesday afternoon, Richardson officially declared for the 2025 NBA Draft. There are questions about his size at the next level, but many NBA draft experts agree he is solidly a first-round pick.
Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor projected Richardson to land with the Chicago Bulls with the No. 12 overall pick.
On Richardson to Chicago, O’Connor wrote:
"The Michigan State freshman is a skilled combo guard with a lethal midrange game and a poised pick-and-roll feel, looking like he downloaded the experience of his NBA veteran father, Jason Richardson.
"Jase didn’t inherit his father’s height or dunk contest athleticism though, so his smaller stature could cap his upside. But he has an "it factor" about him that could blossom in Chicago.”
ESPN’s Jonathan Givony also thinks Richardson is a lottery pick, slotting him at No. 14 overall to the Atlanta Hawks.
On Richardson to Atlanta, Givony wrote:
“Richardson turned the corner in a major way over the second half of the Spartans' season, finding another notch with his aggressiveness and productivity while shouldering greater offensive responsibility efficiently as a starter.
"His pace, skill level, feel for the game and shotmaking prowess give him an outstanding framework at 19 years old, especially with his defensive intensity. A team such as the Hawks could be interested in Richardson's winning qualities and upside.”
SB Nations’ Ricky O’Donnell has the highest opinion of Richardson, mocking him at No. 9 overall to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Richardson appears to be fully committed to becoming an NBA player, ending any Spartan fans’ dreams of him returning for a sophomore season. His draft range does not appear to be in question, giving him even more reason to forego his college eligibility and move on to the next level.
Expect Richardson to hear his name called early in the 2025 NBA Draft, which takes place on Wednesday, June 25, at 8 p.m. EST.
