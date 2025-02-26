Spartans Have Found Success in Quad 1 Matchups
The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (22-5, 13-3) are projected to be a top-3 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, and for good reason. What they have done this year against the nation's top teams trumps anything that fellow Big Ten teams have done this year.
In terms of building a resume for The Big Dance, the quality of wins and losses is what can make or break a team's chances to earn a higher seed. In Michigan State's case, it has performed better than any other Big Ten team in terms of quality wins and avoiding bad losses.
The Spartans are the top team in the conference in Quad 1 win percentage this season, holding an 8-4 record (64%). When their most pivotal games begin, they tend to play the best and have reaped the benefits with a top-10 national and current No. 2 projected seed from ESPN's Joe Lunardi's latest Bracketology.
Back in 2018, Sports Illustrated's own Scooby Axson broke down the definition of a Quad 1 contest and the importance of being able to win those games.
"Quadrant one wins are those home games vs. teams RPI ranked 1-30, neutral games vs. 1-50, and away games vs. 1–75," Axson wrote. "For example, a home win against a top 30 team would qualify as a quadrant one victory."
In 12 total games against Quad 1 teams, the Spartans have played just two of those games at home, both wins. Three were at neutral sites and the rest have been road games. Their last three victories were all Quad 1 wins.
Avoiding bad losses has helped Michigan State avoid any sort of collapse and maintain its position as a nationally ranked team. It is a perfect 9-0 against Quad 3 and 4 teams, potential losses that could have drastically changed its seeding for the tournament.
When the Spartans reach the NCAA Tournament in March, they will be competing against almost all Quad 1 teams and must continue their success against them with the season on the line. Out of all the other 17 Big Ten teams, Michigan State has the best chance to put together a deep postseason run.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.