Spartans Showed This Year Is Different With Win Over Ohio State
The No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (12-2) exacted their revenge on the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-5) on Friday night, defeating the Buckeyes on their home floor, 69-62. After a buzzer-beater loss to the Buckeyes a year ago, the Spartans showed why this year is much different in a full team effort victory.
The Spartans were seeking a get back this weekend as they did not soon forget the devastating loss at home, decided by a last-second fadeaway 3-pointer by the Buckeyes at the buzzer. Michigan State returned the favor with three different scorers in double figures.
Early in the second half, the Spartans led by 14 points and looked as if they were going to cruise to their third-straight Big Ten win. The Buckeyes did not make it easy by going on a 21-6 run to take a 1-point lead with just over 8 minutes to play.
What then looked to be a disappointing crumble to an impressive performance, the Spartans quickly flipped the switch and went on an 8-0 run of their own, holding the Buckeyes at arm's length for the remainder of the contest, coasting to the seven-point victory.
Spartans coach Tom Izzo spoke postgame about the full team performance and acknowledged several of his players for their performances down the stretch. Senior center Szymon Zapala posted a season-high 15 points with multiple other Spartans making a lasting impact on the win.
"Every guy made a play," Izzo said. "Book [Xavier Booker] did, Coen Carr, 7-for-8 from the [free-throw] line, those of you that know what he's been through, Trey [Holloman] makes the big shot after struggling all night, Jase [Richardson] makes the big pass and played really good defense. Szymon was our eighth different leading scorer, really played well early."
This was the first true conference road test for Michigan State this season and they passed with nearly flying colors. They weathered the storm of a late push from the Buckeyes and found a way to regain composure and finish off a team that the Spartans were better than.
Izzo mentioned a comment that was made by star senior guard Jaden Akins postgame. Many Spartan fans can agree with the statement considering the result of that game may have been much different if were played just a season prior.
"I saw what Jaden said, there's no question we lose a game like this last year," Izzo said. "For whatever reason, maybe maturity, maybe it's guys rallying together, maybe the coaches are doing a better job, maybe all the above. But for the most part, Jaden said it and I couldn't agree with him more. What do I see? I see the huddles were good, guys were encouraging guys, I see different guys stepping up. We made some plays without making a lot of shots it's disappointing because we've really shot well since we came back from Christmas, so I at least I feel good about that."
The Spartans will take a few days to rest and recover as they prepare for their first unfamiliar Big Ten team in the Washington Huskies (10-4). Luckily, Michigan State will host that contest at the Breslin Center and will be able to show a former Pac-12 team what their new conference is all about.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.