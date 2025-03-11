WATCH: Michigan State C Szymon Zapala Reflects on Regular Season, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Tom Izzo brought in two transfers last offseason after not having had an incoming transfer since Tyson Walker in 2021.
On Sunday, they, along with fellow senior guard Jaden Akins, were both recognized as part of Michigan State's Senior Day.
After just 16 regular-season games at the Breslin Center, Szymon Zapala and Frankie Fidler walked off the Spartans' home court for the final time.
Zapala, who transferred from Longwood, is in his fifth year of college basketball and has a special opportunity to go out in the best way possible.
The senior center reflected on the season so far and discussed Sunday's celebration of the seniors and Big Ten title and more when he addressed the media postgame.
You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement of his postgame press conference:
Izzo: "As you get older, you don't know when you'll get another opportunity to enjoy something. But so many people I want to thank. I just think our marketing people are brilliant. Our AD, our president. And everybody did their job, and our fans and former players -- that's why I never wanted to leave this place. And I know every place has good things and bad things. We've had our share of bad things. But I just love the direction we're headed. I'm glad I stuck around to hopefully be part of this resurgence. And not for the athletics, for the program, I'm just talking about for all of us. So, the game was -- I thought we played awfully well first half. We really did, shot it better, didn't turn the ball over, two turnovers. They had a bunch of them. The second half, we started out good, we get that 25-point lead, and then, we were poor, and they were good. Give them credit, they were good. But we turned the ball over like I haven't seen. I mean, we're spin dribbling, we did some crazy things. And so, I think it'll be a good teaching point in the film session that you can't have those leads; you get in the tournament when it's one-and-done, and those things cost you. So, hopefully, we'll learn from it.”
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.