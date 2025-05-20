Former Spartan Basketball Forward Kithier Lands D-I Coaching Job
Another Michigan State basketball product has landed a Division-I coaching job.
On Tuesday, Western Michigan and its head coach, Dwayne Stephens, former Michigan State associate head coach, announced that they have added Thomas Kithier, a former Spartan forward, as an assistant to their coaching staff.
"Thomas brings great experience to our program," Stephens said, per a release. "Spending time in the NBA, he is an innovative thinker who knows the game extremely well.
"Coaching him while at Michigan State, I know the type of individual Thomas is and he will undoubtedly help our guys grow both on and off the court. We are excited for Thomas to be joining our staff."
Kithier played three seasons at Michigan State before transferring to Valparaiso. He played in 31 games in his freshman season (2018-19), averaging just under 6 minutes a game. He would then see a more significant role the following season, averaging 12.5 minutes while playing in 29 games, including starts in the first five games of the season.
Kithier averaged 31. points and 3.2 rebounds that season, contributing to a second-straight Big Ten title run. The Spartans, of course, were unable to prove themselves beyond that, as the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kithier then made 14 starts in 26 games the following season, averaging 10.8 minutes a game. He then transferred to Valparaiso for his final collegiate season and thrived.
In his lone year with the Beacons, Kithier averaged over 10 points a game, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.4 minutes while starting in 22 contests.
Kithier then stayed at Valparaiso to serve as a graduate assistant. He most recently spent two years as an assistant video coordinator for the Utah Jazz and also helped with player development.
"I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to join Coach Stephens' staff," Kithier said . "I've watched the program from afar for the past three years and am ready to keep building on the foundation that has been built.
"During my time at Michigan State, I learned many life and basketball lessons from DJ and have the utmost respect for him. I can't wait to get to Kalamazoo and join the staff."
