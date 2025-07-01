Knicks to Sign Veteran Sharpshooter Jordan Clarkson
Clarkson intends to sign with the Knicks once he clears waivers from the Jazz.
The Utah Jazz waived veteran Jordan Clarkson after six seasons with the franchise, and when he clears waivers, he is set to sign a free agency deal with the New York Knicks, according to a report from NBA insider Chris Haynes.
Clarkson, who played just 37 games last season due to plantar fasciitis, averaged 16.2 points on 40.8% shooting from the floor and 36.2% from three.
The 33-year-old can step in immediately and provide the Knicks with shooting help off the bench to fortify the lineup when Jalen Brunson is off the floor. Clarkson should add some consistency to an up-and-down bench for the Knicks as they look to once again compete atop the Eastern Conference next season.
