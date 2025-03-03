Second-Half Spartans Major Factor in Win Streak
The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (24-5, 15-3) continue to be one of the best second-half teams in the country, proving it once again on Sunday night as they took down the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers (24-5, 15-3). This team simply has a second gear in the back half of games.
In the past three games against Top 20 teams in the country, the Spartans have trailed at halftime of each game and found a way to battle back in the final 20 minutes. They have a scoring margin of +33 in the second half and continue to play their best basketball in crunch time.
The Spartans trailed by 4 at halftime over their road rivalry win over No. 15 Michigan (22-6, 14-3). They would outscore the Wolverines by 17 in the second half, cruising to a 13-point win over their the Wolverines.
They then trailed by two at half against No. 16 Maryland (22-7, 12-6), outscoring them by five in the second for another road win. If that was not enough, they trailed by a pair at halftime against the Badgers, outscoring them by 11 in the second half to win by nine.
A combination of second-half adjustments and motivating words from Coach Tom Izzo have caused the Spartans to come out in the second half with an added boost and elevated production. There is a sense of comfortability knowing that this team can come back after starting slow.
The Spartans are riding a five-game win streak with the last four being against Top 20 teams in the country. They will face their first unranked opponent in almost a month when they travel to face the Iowa Hawkeyes (15-14, 6-12) on Monday night.
With two regular season games left and a current lead in the Big Ten standings, the Spartans are on the doorstep of closing out the regular season on a sensational run and earning their first Big Ten title since 2020. Second half production will be necessary down the stretch to reach those goals.
