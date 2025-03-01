Spartans' Current Run Reminiscent of Last Big Ten Title
The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (23-5, 14-3) are putting together another historical run at the end of the year to have a strong chance at another Big Ten regular season title. It is quite reminiscent of the journey from five years ago, the last time the Spartans were atop the Big Ten mountain.
Dating back to the 2019-20 season, Michigan State was a 9-6 conference team in the middle of February. Their final five games of the season consisted of four top-20 opponents, all required wins to have a chance at a Big Ten title.
The Spartans ended up winning each of those final five contests to earn a three-way share of the conference championship alongside Maryland and Wisconsin at 14-6 in Big Ten play. Unfortunately, the conference tournament and NCAA Tournament were later canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This season is currently mirroring the finish from five years ago but on a longer scale. The Spartans have won their past four straight games, featuring three consecutive top-20 teams. They still await three regular season games with two more ranked opponents on the schedule.
There is something about this Spartan program when their backs are against the wall, and there is zero room for error. Their level of play is elevated to a new level while the attention to detail and execution is second to none. Coach Tom Izzo somehow always finds another gear in his team.
Dating back to that impressive run in the final conference games of 2020, Spartan standout point guard Cassius Winston led the team in scoring, three different games, with 20 or more points in each. Two players have begun to assume that role and are leading the charge for another championship.
Freshman guard Jase Richardson and junior guard Tre Holloman have been the engine to keep the motor running in this winning streak down the stretch. Richardson is averaging a team-high 14.1 points in the month of February, while Holloman has hit some of the biggest shots of the year.
Instead of winning their final five games of the season to clinch a share of the Big Ten title, Michigan State will likely have to win their final seven games of the regular season to achieve that. The No. 16 Michigan Wolverines (22-6, 14-3) are hot on their tails and will meet again for a rematch on March 9.
