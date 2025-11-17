Draymond Green Confronted a Fan During Game vs. Pelicans
The Warriors responded to a blowout loss to the Thunder by beating the Spurs twice this week and getting back above .500 on the season. Things continued to go well on Sunday as they traveled to New Orleans to play the Pelicans, who were 2-10 on the season and riding a four-game losing streak. Golden State then came out and had a 44-point first quarter against the Pelicans thanks to seven three-pointers from Moses Moody.
And then Draymond Green confronted a fan.
Green was called for a shooting foul on Herb Jones with just over two minutes remaining in the second quarter. As teams lined up for the free throws, Green wandered over to get in the face of a fan seated in the first row along the baseline.
The fan, who looked to be about same height as Green, exchanged words with the Warriors forward and made sure to keep his arms up. It is unclear what the basketball player and paying fan discussed.
Referees talked to Green about the incident and security handed the fan a conduct card, but he was not escorted out.
Green is playing with his usual edge this season, but getting into it with fans is a new twist.