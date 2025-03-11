MSU's Izzo Reveals He Will Join Senior Tradition When Time Comes
Following No. 7 Michigan State's (26-5, 17-3) 79-62 win over in-state rival, No. 22 Michigan, at the Breslin Center on Sunday afternoon, Coach Tom Izzo joined one of the top national podcasts to discuss everything Spartans hoops and the incredible success this season.
Izzo joined PFT Commenter (Eric Sollenberger) and Big Cat (Dan Katz) on Barstool Sports' No. 1 sports podcast, "Pardon My Take," and discussed the last few weeks of the season and how the Spartans were able to rip off seven-straight wins to close out the regular season, hoisting a 17th Big Ten title.
The 30-year head coach also spoke on Sunday's late-game Senior Day tradition altercation. Izzo provided some context as to what it meant for junior guard Tre Holloman to stand up and defend the Spartan senior tradition and what it stands for in East Lansing.
"Well, I didn't love what happened because the game was going along pretty good; they came back, give them credit, and we have a tradition here, and it's been a tradition for 30 years," Izzo said " ... I would never do anything on somebody else's court, we did not celebrate the Big Ten championship at Iowa.
"I wouldn't do any of that, but we are going to celebrate at home when we win, and I think it just got out of hand, quick. I don't even know totally what happened, [but] I do know this, our guys are kind of trained by the guys before them, not by me.
"When Mateen Cleaves comes back or Steve Smith is there, even back to Magic Johnson, Draymond Green. I mean, you're not supposed to love your rival, but you're supposed to respect them, and I felt like Tre was sticking up for not only his teammates but all the players that have come before him that got a chance on this special day to kiss the 'S' and kind of symbolize what we are here."
Even though it currently stands as a green Spartan helmet at mid-court, the tradition began when there was a giant block "S" in the middle of the court, 30 seasons ago. PFT Commenter asked the legendary coach if he has ever kissed the "S."
"No I haven't; you only do that on your last time in Breslin," Izzo said. "This isn't my last time in Breslin. When it is, I'm positive I'll kiss the "S."
When the day finally arrives when Izzo follows tradition and leans down to kiss that Spartan logo, it will signify the greatest member of the program to ever call the Breslin Center their home. Hopefully for Spartan fans, it will be a few more titles before Izzo decides to honor tradition and call it a career.
