MSU's Izzo Pulls Up to Support Spartans in Summer League
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo hasn't been staying in place much this month.
Last week, the legendary Spartans coach was down in South Carolina to scout some prospects. On Wednesday, he was out in Las Vegas to see two of his star players from last season's Big Ten title team.
Former Spartan guards Jase Richardson and Jaden Akins are back together on the Orlando Magic's Summer League team. Richardson, who was selected by Orlando with the 25th overall pick of last month's draft, showed out in his first two games, though he hasn't played in the Magic's last couple, likely because the coaches have seen everything they needed to.
Meanwhile, Akins has been getting more action and scored 9 points in Wednesday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets.
During the game, Izzo caught up with NBA TV's Lauren Jbara and discussed what the Magic are getting in Richardson, his former freshman standout who emerged as one of the top young players in the nation last season.
"My favorite word for him is 'efficient,'" Izzo said. "But what a joy for me; I coached his dad (Jason Richardson). Through the two of them, they got me three Big Ten championship rings, a Final Four, a national championship. The whole family's been great, mom, everybody.
"But Jase is a super student, a very good player, but a really efficient player. He can do it in a lot of different ways."
Izzo has produced a plethora of NBA talent, including names like the aforementioned Jason Richardson, Draymond Green, Zach Randolph, Miles Bridges, Jaren Jackson Jr., Max Christie, Xavier Tillman Sr. and a number of others. And he continued to wear his coaching hat with every single one of them.
"They listen more once they get to the league," Izzo said. "Because they realize how many things that you were telling them are true. But it is fun to follow our guys, and I've got a great fraternity. Draymond really helps that; he's an unbelievable guy, he comes back all the time.
"And so, it's good when players come back, but it's also great when I get to go up and see them."
