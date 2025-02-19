WATCH: Everything Michigan State's Tom Izzo Said After Win Over Purdue
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State snapped its five-game losing streak to Purdue on Tuesday as the No. 14 Spartans took care of business against the No. 13 Boilermakers, securing a 75-66 victory.
It was another huge conference win for Spartans coach Tom Izzo, who adds to his recently earned all-time Big Ten wins record.
Michigan State went down by as many as 7 in the first half, but once it regained the lead with a 10-0 run late in the first half. And it would never gave it back.
Izzo addressed the media after the win. You can watch below:
Below is a transcript from Izzo's opening statement:
Izzo: "Well, these teams take a lot out of you. It was a hell of a game. It was like [Gene] Keady and [Jud] Heathcote. I mean, it was -- both teams only got 48 shots up. They shot 51 [percent], we shot 58 [percent], which is odd. There weren't a lot of rebounds to be had when you shoot that well. Uncharacteristically, we shot poor from the free-throw line, but 20 assists on 28 baskets, eight turnovers, those are ingredients that help you win games. And I thought so many of our guys -- I mean, our bench was 15-of-21 and did an unbelievable job. Frankie Fidler came back and did some things. Tre Holloman was dynamite. Coop [Carson Cooper] and Coen [Carr]. ... And our starters -- Jeremy Fears, he had to -- we did a hell of a job on [Braden] Smith because he's a hell of a player. And we didn't do a hell of a job on Kaufman [Trey Kaufman-Renn], but he's even a better player, I think. And we tried to double a little bit; he made some good shots, some good plays. But in general, we outrebounded them by a couple, the turnovers are a big thing, we had 10 steals, and they had four. And I'm going to stay on this: this team has owned us, they really have. Last few years, they've owned us. And it's because they're well-coached. They got a good team. The guys were classy after the game, and I felt like these two programs kind of mirror each other in a lot of ways. And I feel fortunate and good to win a game like that."
