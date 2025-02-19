Spartan Nation

WATCH: Everything Michigan State's Tom Izzo Said After Win Over Purdue

No. 14 Michigan State pulled away to defeat No. 13 Purdue at the Breslin Center on Tuesday. Michigan State coach

Aidan Champion
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State snapped its five-game losing streak to Purdue on Tuesday as the No. 14 Spartans took care of business against the No. 13 Boilermakers, securing a 75-66 victory.

It was another huge conference win for Spartans coach Tom Izzo, who adds to his recently earned all-time Big Ten wins record.

Michigan State went down by as many as 7 in the first half, but once it regained the lead with a 10-0 run late in the first half. And it would never gave it back.

Izzo addressed the media after the win. You can watch below:

Below is a transcript from Izzo's opening statement:

Izzo: "Well, these teams take a lot out of you. It was a hell of a game. It was like [Gene] Keady and [Jud] Heathcote. I mean, it was -- both teams only got 48 shots up. They shot 51 [percent], we shot 58 [percent], which is odd. There weren't a lot of rebounds to be had when you shoot that well. Uncharacteristically, we shot poor from the free-throw line, but 20 assists on 28 baskets, eight turnovers, those are ingredients that help you win games. And I thought so many of our guys -- I mean, our bench was 15-of-21 and did an unbelievable job. Frankie Fidler came back and did some things. Tre Holloman was dynamite. Coop [Carson Cooper] and Coen [Carr]. ... And our starters -- Jeremy Fears, he had to -- we did a hell of a job on [Braden] Smith because he's a hell of a player. And we didn't do a hell of a job on Kaufman [Trey Kaufman-Renn], but he's even a better player, I think. And we tried to double a little bit; he made some good shots, some good plays. But in general, we outrebounded them by a couple, the turnovers are a big thing, we had 10 steals, and they had four. And I'm going to stay on this: this team has owned us, they really have. Last few years, they've owned us. And it's because they're well-coached. They got a good team. The guys were classy after the game, and I felt like these two programs kind of mirror each other in a lot of ways. And I feel fortunate and good to win a game like that."

